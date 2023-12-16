3 things we learned as Falkirk beat Hamilton Accies to keep unbeaten tag and move top of League One

Falkirk moved to the top of League One after a 3-1 victory at title rivals Hamilton Accies on Saturday afternoon.

Callumn Morrison netted twice for Falkirk as they defeated Hamilton Accies (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Callumn Morrison put the Bairns in front from the penalty spot midway into the first half after Jackson Longridge was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box by referee Callum Scott.

Seven minutes later, John Rankin’s side equalised when Nicky Hogarth’s attempted clearance on the edge of the area found its way to Lewis Smith – and he did well to loft the ball into the back of the net.

On-form Calvin Miller then netted what would be the eventual winner for Falkirk on the half hour mark, with the ex-Celtic youth star picking up the ball and firing home from range.

In the second half, the Bairns struck on the break with ten minutes to go to seal the three points. Morrison grabbed his second of the match, latching into Miller’s excellent through pass and finishing past Jamie Smith.

Flying the unbeaten flag

Which SPFL side is the only throughout the 42 to remain unbeaten in their respective division? Falkirk. That’s now 21 matches in all competitions that John McGlynn’s team have gone without tasting defeat, and that includes the full League One season so far.

Dundee United’s defeat to high-flying Raith Rovers in the Championship saw the Bairns become the last team standing. They’ve not been slogging through it either – 12 victories and four draws from 16 outings with a positive goal difference of 25 shows just how good Falkirk have been so far.

The only surprising thing is that they aren’t way ahead at the top, and during any other campaign, they probably would be.

Showing the other side of the game

This wasn’t a vintage Falkirk display. But John McGlynn’s team showed the mentality that has been built up since losing out to Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup group stages.

The boss said in the summer that his priority was to stop his team conceding as many goals, and they have really shored up in general. Today’s game was the perfect example of where Falkirk are at the moment.

They still have a mistake in them, and Nicky Hogarth’s attempt to collect the ball for the equaliser was a shocker, but they rallied and managed to keep Accies out for the remainder of the match by hook or crook.

The character of the team was evident when they went back in front just two minutes after conceding and that goal really made it an uphill battle for the hosts in front of a frustrated home support.

Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang were excellent at centre-back, with the latter worth a special mention for not putting a foot wrong after receiving an early yellow card.

Morrison’s the man, again

Callumn Morrison has popped up with some big moments for Falkirk this season, and his double against Accies was the most crucial yet. His penalty for the first was expertly put away after having to wait an age to take it.

And for his second, it was the perfect example of what the winger offers this team. Miller’s through pass was inch-perfect but any other player on the park would have still struggled to score from that chance.

He had the foresight to see the chance open up and he darted past the Accies' defender, and when he got one-on-one with Smith, he managed to find the far corner.