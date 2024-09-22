3 things we learned as Bairns exit Premier Sports Cup but do Falkirk proud with Celtic showing

22-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Celtic Park. Celtic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup Quarter-final.

Celtic were forced to bring on £20 million worth of talent off the bench to eventually get the better of the Bairns in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

John McGlynn’s team – who came into the match top of the Scottish Championship having won five from five – shocked the Parkhead crowd when they took the lead after ten minutes through star striker Ross MacIver.

He powered home a stunning strike from the edge of the area past ex-Falkirk loanee Kasper Schmeichel to hand the Bairns something to hold onto in Glasgow’s East End.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Falkirk’s advantage would only last ten minutes with Paulo Bernardo volleying home Reo Hatate’s neat header as Celtic showed their sheer quality despite making eight changes from their Champions League win last time out.

The moment of the match came on the stroke of half time when the Barns retook the lead, with Finn Yeats directing a header past Schmeichel after Aflredo Agyeman found room to loft in a cross out wide.

Celtic were shell-shocked, and it took £20-odd million worth of substitutions to turn the tie in their favour, with Falkirk finally showing shines of tiring after a memorable performance.

With twenty minutes remaining, Adam Idah scored two goals in two minutes to put Brendan Rodgers’ side in the driving seat and two further well-taken finishes from substitute Nicolas Kuhn sealed the Hoops’ spot to Hampden.

MacIver’s moment of magic – and injury pain

If there was one real negative to takeaway from the Bairns’ brave showing at Celtic Park – it was seeing star striker MacIver hobble off injured in the second half.

The forward has been a revelation this season so far and has been the focal point for the Falkirk attack.

Boss John McGlynn confirmed post-match that it was a hamstring issue that forced MacIver off and he will be hoping that it isn't a lengthy lay-off.

The striker earned praise from Brendan Rodgers – and it is easy to see why.

His goal was one that typified a player full of confidence. He struck home from range at a tough angle and made it look like a simple finish.

And as always, his overall play and work-rate for his team-mates shone. When he went off, Falkirk suffered dearly.

Finn’s fantastic header – and brilliant showing

Finn Yeats is one of a handful of Falkirk players who will feel aggrieved that they haven’t had more minutes so far this campaign.

The ex-Aberdeen midfielder, 20, played just about every minutes last – albeit at right-back – and he hasn’t had much of a look in so far this season with the likes of Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait impressing in the middle of the park.

But he came in for this one back in his favoured position and he reminded his boss just how much of an asset he is to the Bairns’ team.

With Spencer and Tait being the technicians in the middle – Yeats’ energy, running power and dynamism complimented the three perfectly.

And his header to put Falkirk 2-1 up just before the break is a moment he’ll remember for the rest of career.

For a player who doesn’t score too often – he executed his celebration expertly too.

Two-minute moment of madness killed tie

Adam Idah’s two goals in two minutes were certainly avoidable from a Falkirk point of view.

Defensively over the 90 minutes, the likes of Coll Donaldson and Liam Henderson can be proud of their work.

But the whole backline weren’t quite set for both goals, and to concede one straight after another was a big disappointment.

A VAR check isn't something the Bairns’ squad are used to, and maybe that put one of two off, because within a flash Idah had poked home his second goal which ultimately made any sort of comeback unlikely.

Henderson didn’t quite get close enough to Idah for the first tap in – and the second was all too easy as Donaldson and the latter clattered into each other.