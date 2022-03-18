3-1 defeat not good enough, admits Christie

Ex-Hibernian winger Danny Galbraith scored from the spot in the second half, but the away side were deserved winners on the day.

United sit in 12th spot on 32 points after 27 games, and boss Max Christie admits recent results haven’t been up to scratch.

“Saturday there wasn’t good enough,” he said.

Rhys Armstrong slots home to put Braves one goal ahead (Pictures: Scott Louden)

“We were back to just kicking the ball the way we were facing, and in his league you need to have a pattern of play.

“A lack of know-how and responsibility cost us and we are all aware of that.

“Caley Braves are a good side that has been built up over a couple of years.”

He added: “Sometimes you need a reminder that we don’t have a divine right to do well.

Goalscorer Danny Galbraith looks to steal possession

“We’re still very new to this level of football.

“We’re not established yet and it takes time to settle a team into a league that is on the up. The clubs around us have big ambitions of going into the SPFL.”

Bo’ness’s form went from bad to worse on Tuesday night as they were defeated in the Lowland League Cup 4-2 at home to Edinburgh University.

The capital outfit sit third bottom of the table, having only won seven league matches this season.

Michael Gemmell drives forward with the ball

Christie said: “We had four go off on Saturday, so we were down to the bare bones.

“Jack Smith has done his knee and it doesn’t look good.

“Our bench was only two players and one of our coaching team.

“The league cup isn’t a priority for us but it still wasn’t good enough with how we weren’t brave on the ball.

“Jamie McCormack’s red card half an hour in made it difficult for us and it was the correct call. He’s a big player for us but he let us down.”

Bo’ness face a crucial week ahead, with Gretna 2008 visiting in the league on Saturday, then they face Petershill in the South Challenge Cup’s fifth round.

“It’s a chance to get into a quarter-final of a cup next week and I know if we can put out the team I want, we can win the game,” he said.