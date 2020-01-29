13 players who represented both Falkirk and Hearts Falkirk will play Hearts in the fifth round of this season's William Hill Scottish Cup on Saturday, February 8. Before that we look back at 13 players who have turned out for both the Jambos and the Bairns. 1. Lee Miller The current Falkirk co-manager had two spells with the Bairns as a player and made 18 appearances for Hearts during a loan spell from Bristol City in 2005. Michael Gillen jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Myles Hogarth The keeper began his career with Hearts and joined Falkirk in 1999 after loan spells with Airdrie and Hamilton Accies. He made over 100 appearances for the Bairns before leaving in 2002. Gary Hutchison jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Robbie Neilson The current Dundee United manager spent ten years with Hearts from 1999 to 2009. He made his way to Falkirk for the 2012-13 season before finishing up his playing career shortly after. Neil Doig jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Darren Barr The former Falkirk club captain left the Bairns to join Hearts after they were relegated from the SPL in 2010. He is currently assistant manager at Annan Athletic. Michael Gillen jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4