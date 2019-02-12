FJBC duo take two top spots on Mull

The Isle of Mull hosted the fifth round of the Scottish Cyclocross Series this past weekend, with two Falkirk Junior Bike Club riders making the journey across the water.

Weather warnings, severe gales and heavy downpours on Friday, meant for testing conditions on race day.

Cameron Duncan and Isaac Hughes lined up in the Under 8s / 10s / 12s race, and both were so focused on each other that they probably didn’t take in the stunning backdrop!

Cameron Duncan proved the stronger rider on the day, securing a first place finish with Isaac following closely.

Sunday saw an altered course which proved more testing, albeit with better weather conditions.

Isaac led from the start, and looked likely to take the win, however Cameron showed his strength by taking to the front halfway through and staying there until the end.