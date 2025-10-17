Falkirk teen finishes impressive debut season in McLaren Trophy Europe

Becoming a successful racing driver takes more than just speed. It demands physical fitness, mental toughness, precise communication, and a relentless drive to improve. Falkirk native Harry Burgoyne Jnr, just 17 years old, is proving he has the full package.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Airth-based teenager grew up around racing. His father, Harry Burgoyne Snr, is a former stock car champion and respected local businessman. His mother, Emma, has been a constant source of support — and, by all accounts, his biggest fan.

Harry’s motorsport journey began in karting, where he quickly made his mark. In 2023, he recorded the most podium finishes in the modern era of British karting, all while transitioning into the highly competitive GB4 single-seater series, where he spent two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year marked a significant step up: his first season in European GT racing, competing in the prestigious McLaren Trophy Europe. The championship featured five rounds across iconic circuits in the UK and Europe, with two races per weekend. All events were streamed live via the McLaren Automotive YouTube channel, watched by fans around the globe.

Harry Burgoyne Jnr (left) with Teammate Zac Meakin

Strong Start at Brands Hatch

Harry made his debut at Brands Hatch Circuit, driving for Spanish-based SMC Motorsport alongside teammate Zac Meakin.

In an impressive first outing, he qualified second and delivered a strong performance to finish runner-up in Saturday’s feature race.

Unfortunately, a technical issue struck on Sunday. Despite qualifying third, Harry was forced to retire the car just a few corners into the race.

Setbacks at Monza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round two took place at the legendary Monza Circuit in Italy. A brake disc failure ended Saturday’s race while Harry was running in fifth. Another mechanical issue on Sunday brought further disappointment, as the team was forced to retire the car once again.

Reflecting on the weekend, Harry said, “It’s been a character-building weekend, but there are still positives to take away and carry on.”

Podium at Spa, Victory at Nürburgring

At Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium — a track renowned for its unpredictable weather — the team bounced back. In race one, Harry and Zac claimed third place after a thrilling and strategic drive.

In August, the championship headed to Germany’s Nürburgring, where Saturday’s race saw the pair finish inside the top five. On Sunday, everything came together. Harry and Zac delivered a flawless performance to secure their first win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The podium celebrations were full of energy and emotion, but with Harry still underage, he wasn’t able to toast with the traditional champagne.

Finale in France Ends on a High

The final round of the season took place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France on October 4–5. After qualifying fourth, Harry fought his way into third during race one before handing over to Zac to finish the race on the podium. Race two was a standout moment in the season. With relentless pace and smart teamwork, the duo claimed their second win of the championship — closing Harry’s debut year in style.

A Rising Star in GT Racing

Harry finished fourth overall in the McLaren Trophy Europe driver standings — an impressive result in a highly competitive rookie field.

Since the season’s conclusion, he has remained humble and thankful for the support around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A massive shout-out to my family and friends for their incredible support — it truly means the world,” he said.

With two victories, multiple podiums, and a growing presence on the European racing scene, Harry Burgoyne Jnr has made one thing clear

: this is just the beginning.