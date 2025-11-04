Falkirk Rugby Club chief Kenny Grieve eyes another National League Cup run after Linlithgow win in round one.

Falkirk Rugby Club chief Kenny Grieve says that the first XV should be targeting another National League Cup run after last Saturday’s 38-10 win away to Linlithgow in round one of this year’s competition.

Having lifted the trophy at Murrayfield two summers ago, Arnold Clark National League Division 2 side Falkirk will be hoping to go deep into the competition again in a year that is being seen a transition period for the club with new head coach Graeme Simpson taking over in the summer.

And they got off to a solid start, easing past National 4 opposition in local club Linlithgow a home clash against National 3 outfit Dumfries Saints in round two now swiftly on cards next Saturday (November 15) at Sunnyside.

On last weekend’s win, Grieve said: “It was a good performance. The different between National 4, National 3, National 2... is that the higher up you go, the more physical and quicker the game becomes. But that doesn’t mean it’s a doddle going away to face a team like Linlithgow - who are doing very well in Nat 4. For us, it was about showing that physical edge and our quick play. We did that. Linlithgow had some nice moments and scored a couple of decent tries. They were never going to be mugs. They are a bit like us, a young side who are building. It was a cup final for them in the sense of a local team coming who are two divisions above, they had nothing to lose.”

Falkirk’s director of rugby added: “Archie Russell was injured and Thomas Main was concussed. Connor Faulds was offshore. But the guys who came into the team did well. That is pleasing for us because this is a season where we are trying to blood in younger player. It’s a transition. We’ve had a few disappointments this season but a cup run would be great for the club. We obviously know what it’s like to win the trophy and it is a fantastic day out. We now face Dumfries in the next round and that is another step up, they are Nat 3 and will once again pose a challenge for us but we are happy to be at home.”