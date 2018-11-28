Falkirk riders dominate at Stirling Bike Club's annual Cyclocross event

Plean Country Park was host to Stirling Bike Club’s annual Cyclocross event on Sunday, November 25.

Organised by Colin Chisholm, over 200 riders participated on the day, with 30 Falkirk Junior Bike Club riders, parents and coaches taking to the start line across the day.

The under eights’ race was dominated by the Falkirk riders, with close to 20 riders in the boys and girls categories. A tough race ensued which saw Falkirk riders take every step of the podium in each category.

In the under eight girls, Emmie Main came out on top, with Thea Baines in second and Ella McQueen coming third. Cameron Duncan continued a superb Cyclocross season, taking his first ever first place finish in the under eight boys, followed by Isaac Hughes in second and Fraser White making his Cyclocross debut with an impressive third place.

Outside of the podium positions, riders were featured consistently within the top 10s of the Under 10/12 boys and girls races.

The standout performance of the day goes to Clara Baines, whose determination and commitment has shone through, as she secured her first ever Cyclocross podium, with a superb second place in the under 12 girls race.