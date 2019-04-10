Falkirk now even money to be relegated from Ladbrokes Championship

Falkirk FC have moved in to 'Even Money' with one bookmaker to be relegated from the Scottish Championship this season.

Scottish bookmaker McBookie.com posted the latest odds on their social media channels this morning following last night’s three Championship fixtures.

The Bairns are now the favourites to drop out of the division after Alloa were 2-1 winners at Greenock Morton last night.

That win was enough for them to climb above both Falkirk and Partick Thistle in to eighth spot, three points clear of Ray McKinnon’s side.

The Wasps are still the second favourites to go down however, priced at 7/2, while Thistle come in at 9/2.

Queen of the South are 5/1 and Morton 9/1.

Currently just four points separate bottom from sixth placed in the table with Thistle having one game in hand over the other four sides.

This Saturday the Bairns are away to rivals Dunfermline Athletic in the first of their final four league matches.