Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club enjoyed a remarkable summer with their senior league teams being crowned champions across the Central Scotland League.

The competition featured nine clubs across multiple categories, with the Hamilton Drive-based club fielding four men’s doubles teams, two men’s singles sides, two ladies’ doubles teams, a mixed over-55 and a ladies’ over-45 side.

Falkirk’s ladies’ firsts claimed their Division 1 for the first time in 19 years under the captaincy of 21-year-old Olivia Smart, one of the top coaches in the Central Belt and owner of Olivia Smart Tennis.

The youngest senior side in Central Scotland, her group included Lauren Hill (19), Jessica Bell (18), Emma Sampson (18), alongside experienced players Julie Cox, Hope Allen, and Becky Thom. With Dunblane, Dollar, and Falkirk all pushing hard at the top, the team showed nerves of steel to seal the title with some outstanding tennis.

Becky Thom, Olivia Smart, Lauren Hill, Jessica Bell, Julie Cox and Emma Sampson | (Photo: Submitted)

The men’s firsts, captained by senior district coach Tim Goldie, continued their dominance by winning their Division 1 title for the third year running.

Goldie led a formidable side of Rory Bale, Mark Christie, Ryan Messon, David Kilpatrick, Ross Marshall, Toby King, James Dickson, and Lex Miller. The squad went unbeaten throughout the campaign, underlining their strength by not dropping a single match to another club.

There was further success in the men’s singles, with Falkirk’s first team - captained by head coach Mark Christie - clinched their league.

The squad featured Christie himself along with fellow coach Goldie, Ross Marshall, Alan Hendrie, Nathan Finlay, Craig Walton, Aiden Tran, Harris Cooper and Alan Hendry, combining consistency and depth to see off their rivals.

Brian Marshall, Hope Allen, Paula Goldie and Lex Miller | (Photo: Submitted)

It was a season to remember for Falkirk, with experience and youth combining across the board to bring home silverware and underline the club’s strength at all levels. Club veteran Brian Marshall, 82, captained the over-55 mixed league group - proving that age is no barrier. He’s captained the team since the league begun 25 years ago.

Supported by Lex Miller, Robbie Sinclair, Stephen German, Alan Glass, Hope Allen, Paula Goldie, and Mary Elliot, he steered the team to victory for the 18th time.