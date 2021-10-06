Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club Championships: Five star Tim is tops yet again

Five-time champion Tim Goldie

Tim also won the main mens’s doubles event, while Olivia Smart - who is still a junior at the club - won her second ladies singles title in a row in addition to landing the under-18s singles title and the junior mixed doubles crown along with another multiple junior winner in Nathan Finlay.

Nathan also won the Gent’s Plate singles title by beating fellow junior Cameron McRobbie and is in the final of the boys under-18 singles which had to be postponed due to illness. It really was a day for the rising junior stars.

Club Secretary Alan Glass said: “Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club’s membership continues to grow and we now have a number of teams participating in regional and national league competitions in addition to a thriving coaching programme managed by head coach Callum Lloyd and his assistant coaches Tim Goldie and Mark Christie.

"Indeed it was the two assistant coaches who fought out the gents singles final this year.

“The club has an active juniors programme and many senior players can be seen playing every week regardless of the weather. We are thriving and planning more events throughout the year including upgrading the clubhouse changing facilities.

“We are very grateful to Margaret Christie for organising the finals day so well, single handedly, this year.