Falkirk Junior Bike Club shortlisted for housebuilder’s £200,000 grant scheme

Falkirk Junior Bike Club is in with a chance of winning up to £200,000 courtesy of a construction company initiative.

The Larbert High-based organisation was one of three youth sporting groups from East Scotland shortlised for Persimmon Homes’ Healthy Communities scheme.

Having submitted an entry outlining what organisers would do with the money were the organisation to win, Falkirk Junior Bike Club will learn whether or not it has been successful in a public vote at a gala dinner next month.

Regionally, the group is up against Boroughmuir Blaze Basketball Club, of Edinburgh, and Equi-Power Central Scotland RDA, based in Stirling.

The board of Persimmon’s Charitable Foundation will select one name per region to go through to the final.

An online voting process will open on Monday, February 5 and run for six weeks until Friday, March 16.

The winning organisation is set to scoop the £200,000 top prize, while two runners-up will each be awarded £50,000.

The other 27 finalists will receive £5,000 each.

Jim Kirkpatrick, managing director of Persimmon Homes East Scotland, said: “The Healthy Communities scheme aims to create a lasting legacy for young people who love sport and the volunteers who help to deliver it.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response and it is clear that, not only is there a lot of sporting talent out there, but there is a lot of people who are very dedicated to their clubs and their sport and who are working exceptionally hard to train our sporting heroes of the future.

“It was very difficult to select just three groups to be considered for the final, however, Boroughmuir Blaze Blaze Basketball Club, Equi-Power Central Scotland RDA and Falkirk Junior Bike Club all stood out and we wish them the very best of luck.”

Falkirk Junior Bike Club will find out if it has been chosen to represent Persimmon Homes East Scotland this Friday, February 2.

The winner of Persimmon Homes’ Healthy Communities initiative will be announced at a ceremony at York Racecourse on Thursday, March 22.

Search for ‘Falkirk Junior Bike Club’ on Facebook for more information about the group.