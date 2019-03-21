Falkirk Junior Bike Club girls lead the way on Cathkin Braes tracksJunior bike club

Falkirk junior bike club took two of the podium places in the girls under-8 category of the Scottish Mountain Bike Cross Country series at the weekend.

Emmie Main was the winner of the first round of the event, followed home by team-mate Ella McQueen in third.

Snow on Saturday cast doubt on whether Sunday’s event would go ahead, however thanks to an increase in temperature and hard work by the event organisers, 15 local riders headed to Cathkin Braes Country Park in Glasgow for the first round of the event.

With the club helping run the Under 8s and 10s races across the series this year, there was a big contingent of riders in attendance.

The FJBC Girls were at the front of the race from the start, battling over the undulating, and in places very damp, course. Emmie came out on top with Ella finishing a superb third.

A big group of boys raced in the Under 8s and 10s, with several riders competing for the first time. Juvenile rider (aged 13-14) Cameron Archibald battled his way to a 20th in a field of nearly 50 in his race.

The next event is in Dalbeattie at the end of the month.