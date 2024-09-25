Falkirk Infinity in Blackpool as gymnastic stars of future shine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk School of Gymnastics Display Team, Falkirk Infinity, were one of fifty-three teams who travelled to Blackpool last weekend to take part in Ministrada in the Tower Ballroom.

This was the first time the event was hosted in the Tower and the whole of the venue was used to host the event. The setup was similar to that used for the Strictly Come Dancing television series and the teams were amazed that they were performing in the same place.

The Falkirk team consisted of fourteen gymnasts and four coaches and they travelled to Blackpool on Friday returning on Sunday afternoon.

Unlike Gymfest, the Scottish Gymnastics event, this event had a number of categories that were to be competed for during the day. Falkirk Infinity were scheduled for the third session of the day and had to watch a number of excellent performances before they took to the stage. Despite some nerves the team performed an amazing rendition of Moulin Rouge that was well received by the audience.

Ready to perform

As the ballroom filled up at the end of the performances the whole theatre was filled to capacity and while the winners were being discussed the gymnasts were entertained by a Taylor Swift tribute act which was very much enjoyed especially by the younger gymnasts.

As the first six categories were presented there only remained The Best Overall Display of the day to be presented and a very excited Falkirk Infinity Team were delighted to be presented with third place, an amazing result in their first time at the event.

A very excited and proud team of Falkirk Girls and their Coaches returned home on Sunday with memories that will last a lifetime and can't wait until next year to take part again.

Gymnasts : Maisie MacMillan, Kara Roberts, Laura Nicol, Chloe Nisbet, Amy McEwan, Niamh O'Donnell, Kayla Ornsby, Sophie Simmers, Summer Ferguson, Rosa Beatie, Brooke Sinclair, Caitlin McBain, Kiera Maley, Sophie Johnston.

Coaches. Robert Callahan, Jean Callahan, Norma Moffat.

Team Helper. Vikki Ann Callahan