Falkirk Gymnastics school celebrate silver lining

December has been a month where the shining example of Falkirk School of Gymnastics success has beamed – in shiny silver prizes achieved and the shiny new upgrades to the facility in Cow Wynd.

First, over two nights at the start of the month in the School at the former Drill Hall, tickets were sold out for their Christmas fundraising show where, thanks to a grant from the School’s Charity Board to buy new portable seating, more than 200 gymnasts and parents and friends were entertained to an evening of gymnastics.

December shows - Falkirk School of Gymnastics

A selected number of pre-school and recreational children demonstrated the skills they had been learning during the past year. The pre-club class delighted the audience with the more advanced skills while the junior display team performed their routine from the Scottish Gymnastics Gymfest in November.

There was also a competitive element. The girls competition club was split into two groups, one for each night to allow them time to perform their routines for their competition the following weekend. Falkirk Infinity opened each evening with a new Christmas routine and three other displays during the night – including their Alice in Wonderland routine to be performed in Athens in 2019.

An amazing £1200 was raised during the two nights which will go a long way to pay for the other upgrades that have taken place in Cow Wynd recently.

The competition preparation proved vital. The following Sunday 20 girls travelled to Bearsden for the Allander Open Floor and Vault Championships. More than 300 gymnasts from 25 clubs took part in the competition and the Falkirk Gymnasts did not disappoint by winning two team silver events and Sophie Reid won an individual second place.

One of the club’s 8/9 age group team just missed out in the team medals by 0.2 points and into fourth place.

The coaches and gymnasts are now all looking forward to a short break before the hard work begins again in 2019 where they want to turn silver into gold next year.

Under 8 team silver winners: Kayla Kristopherson, Erin Laidlaw , Orla Martin

10/11 team silver winners: Chloe Nisbet, Sophie Reid, Amii McGlynn, Sophie Hannah, Morgan Crooks

Individul 10/11 silver medal, Sophie Reid

8/9 years - fourth place: Carice Baillie, Summer Ferguson, Georgie Rennie, Leonie Beveridge .

Team B and C: Erin Stewart, Charlotte Coe, Ellie Shanks, Eirinn Farrally, Elle Carroll, Niamh O’Donnell

MONDAY - Pre-School: Darragh Ritchie, Amber Graham, Freya Monteith, Emma Anderson, Zack Cunnion, Layla Simpson, Cody Johnstone, Lucy Nimmo. Recreation: Summer Spence, Hannah Rous, Khloe Kristopherson, Diana Sescu, Erin Currie, William Welsh, Keavey Gillespie, Imogen Connelly, Emily Mitchell.

Girls Club: Hayley fleming, Laura Nicol, Sarah Nicol, Erin Stewart, Sophie Reid, Summer Ferguson, Erin Laidlaw, Georgie Rennie, Amii McGlynn, Leonie Beveridge, Ellie Shanks, Eirinn Farrally, Elle Carroll, Niamh O’Donnell, Lois Cant.

TUESDAY - Pre-School: Daisy Tait, Alice Lockhart, Eve Millar, Tiana Fagan, Harini Rajan, Emily Osborne.

Recreation: Katie Hendie, Kara Peterson, Hollie Biddulph, Mia Simpson, Ruby Kerr, Chloe Lannon, Stephen Lannon, Khloe Kristopherson.

Girls Club: Carice Baillie, Sophie Hannah, Chloe Nisbet, Anna Curran, Abbey Johnston, Charlotte Coe, Morgan Crooks, Emellie King, Orla Martin, Jessica Laing.

BOTH NIGHTS: Infinity - Charlie Berry, Kirsty McKay, Romy Philips, Shannon Hoggan, Ava Cassidy, Sophie Trotter, Eve Doyle, Maisie McMillian, Alyssa Montgomery, Rachel Fleming, Kelsey Easton, Demi Sneddon, Rowan Johnston, Chelsea Sneddon, Amy McEwan, Holly Gilmartin.

Junior Infinity - Tia Turnbull, Rachel Higgins, Laura Krzyzak , Kelsie Lyons, Kara Roberts, Sophie Feltbower, Laura Jajminas, Dearblah Fulton, Freya McCabe, Rebecca Smillie, Eden Leadbetter, Keira Tortora.

Pre-Club -Casey Young, Erin McAuley, Ayla McQueen, Ioana Sescu, Scarlett Wells, Kayla Kristopherson, Summer Robbins, Zoe Graham.

