Falkirk gamer earns one in a lifetime Wimbledon trip after winning global esports tennis tournament

Falkirk's Brad Zellman came out victorious in the live in-person finals of Wimbledon eChamps presented by American Express (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk gamer Brad Zellman has secured an all-expenses paid trip to Wimbledon to watch the gentlemen’s singles final at The Championships 2025 after becoming the first-ever winner of a new worldwide esports tournament.

Following a seeded knockout tournament played on TopSpin 2K25 at the All England Club, 23-year-old Zellman eventually came out on top after weeks of open qualifiers led him to the live in-person finals at Wimbledon.

There, overlooking the famous Championships courts, he emerged victorious after competing against seven other finalists from across the world. As Wimbledon eChampion, Zellman will be able to take his seat at Centre Court next year with an all-expenses paid trip next summer.

“It feels surreal, I can’t believe I’ve won, I never expected to win the whole thing,” Zellman said. “It’s been a crazy experience as this is my first time entering an esports tournament.”

In a special moment, he was also presented with a unique gold-plated PlayStation 5 and had his name and historic achievement etched into it.

His brother Gareth, 33, also qualified to represent the UK and watched on as his younger brother claimed a straight sets victory over Pio Cesarano of Italy.

It was Gareth who introduced his younger brother to TopSpin 2K25 and the brothers trained daily to make sure the gold-plated PlayStation 5 and title of Wimbledon eChampion came home with them.

As the first ever Wimbledon eChampion he will be a guest at next year’s gentlemen’s single’s final, and there was only one choice for who would go with him.

“I made my brother a promise that I’d take him with me to the Wimbledon Gentleman’s Singles final if I won,” Brad added. “A lot can change in a year but it’s only right I take him.”

Fans can catch up on the action with highlights of the broadcast on Wimbledon’s Twitch, YouTube and TikTok channels.

The eChamps was Wimbledon’s first ever official esports tournament and the maiden tennis esports tournament using TopSpin 2K25. The Wimbledon eChamps presented by American Express, Official Partner of The Championships since 2019, kicked off open qualifiers during this year’s Championships. The ranked qualifying competitions ran across five countries in Europe, as well as North America, covering UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Canada and the US.

The Wimbledon eChamps presented by American Express was run by BLAST, the esports producers behind some of the world’s biggest tournaments. BLAST works with world-leading game publishers and brands to elevate their properties in amazing esports experiences.