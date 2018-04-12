Falkirk connection aids Team Scotland Commonwealth Games effort

The Falkirk connection has been playing its part in helping Team Scotland to a record medal haul for an away Commonwealth Games.

Four former Falkirk Fury players are an integral part of the Scotland basketball team who beat Nigeria on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-finals.

Fraser Malcolm has helped Scotland to the basketball semi-finals (pic by JSHPIX.CO)

Kieran Achara, Jonny Bunyan, Fraser Malcolm and Ali Fraser all made major contributions to the Scots’ historic 66-61 win.

Bunyan played 29 minutes and scored 10 points with five rebounds and three assists and Achara 29 minutes with three points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Fraser was on court for 29 minutes, scoring 10 points with three rebounds and three assists, and Malcolm for 28 minutes with eight points, two rebounds and four assists.

Scotland, who also beat England, Cameroon and India in their Pool matches, now face hosts Australia on Saturday for a place in the final.

Skipper Achara said: “This is a surreal kind of feeling, one that was definitely worth the wait.

“This was our goal but to execute it is a totally different thing. It is a phenomenal achievement.”

In the swimming pool Falkirk-trained Duncan Scott has been Scotland’s star of the show.

The former Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim team member became the most decorated Scottish athlete at a single Games with six medals.

He won gold in the 100 metres freestyle, silver in the 200m individual medley and bronze in the 200m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle.

Joining him in the freestyle relay was Falkirk’s Kieran McGuckin.

The quartet, which also included Jack Thorpe and Stephen Milne, set a new Scottish record as they finished behind Australia and England.

Kieran said afterwards: “That was the first ever 4x100m free medal for Scotland at a Commonwealth Games and it’s a pretty special moment for us all.”

In the shooting Seonaid McIntosh qualified for the women’s 10m air rifle final in seventh place but sister Jen narrowly missed out .

In the final Seonaid started well and made it through the first three eliminations, eventually finishing in fifth.