Hyrox top hitter Emily Roberson is off to Chicago next month for the World Championships of the popular fitness race.

The Falkirk athlete secured her spot after competing against 500,000 other competitors worldwide, finishing in the top one per cent. She will now look to become Hyrox world champion.

She has been supported by Denny-based builders merchant Cartmore Building Supplies - who have donated £500 to help Robertson compete over in the US.

Her fitness journey began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she earned her Level 2 Gym Instructor qualification and began turning her passion for health into a competitive edge. Last March, Robertson joined the CS Fitness in Falkirk - a Hyrox-affiliated gym - where her potential was quickly recognised.

Her first competition, the Summer Gauntlet in Glasgow in 2024, saw her team up with her fiancé Dylan, where they stormed to first place. Energised by the win, she then took on the Glasgow Strathclyde Half Marathon, finishing as the first woman across the line with a personal best of 1:27.

From there, she was Hyrox bound. She earned her place at the World Championships after a third-place finish in Birmingham last year, and continued to excel, placing first in her age group in the Women's Pro Category at Hyrox Glasgow in March with a personal best of 1:09:05. Robertson also placed first in her age group and second overall in the Women's Pro Doubles category.

John Fairley, director at Cartmore Building Supplies, said: “Cartmore is committed to supporting our local community and nurturing local talent. Emily’s story is one of true grit, resilience and drive. She’s a brilliant ambassador for our region, and we’re proud to support her on her world-class journey.”

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is a global fitness competition that combines running with functional workout stations. Each race consists of eight 1km runs, each followed by a different functional movement, such as sled pushes, rowing or wall balls. It's designed to test strength, endurance and determination, and has grown rapidly in popularity as a sport that welcomes both elite athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

About Cartmore Building Supplies

Founded in 1986, Cartmore Building Supplies has been serving Falkirk, Fife and the surrounding areas with high-quality construction materials for nearly four decades. Known for its strong community values and reliable service, Cartmore recently relocated its Polmont branch to a new, larger site in Denny, having outgrown the previous premises. The new location features an extensive product display area, allowing customers to see and experience products first-hand before making a purchase. Whether supporting athletes or supplying builders, Cartmore believes in building more than just structures - it builds futures and community.