Falkirk 2-2 Alloa: Bairns relinquish two-goal lead

Falkirk slipped to the foot of the table on goal difference after squandering a two-goal advantage against Alloa in the Scottish Championship.

The Bairns got off to a bright start with Demi Petravicius giving them the lead before Paul Paton doubled the Bairns' advantage moments after Liam Dick missed a glorious opportunity for the Wasps at the other end on 27 minutes.

Jim Goodwin's men were given a lifeline when Alan Trouten took advantage of miscommunication at the back to make it 2-1 before the break.

Dario Zanatta hit a post for the Wasps in the second half but from the resultant corner Alloa levelled when Trouten produced an inspired piece of play to backheel the ball into the net after a goalmouth scramble.

The result leaves Falkirk bottom of the table on goal difference to Alloa.

The Bairns headed into this game on a high after their Highland heroics against Inverness the week before and the feelgood factor continued as Petravicius put the Bairns ahead after a positive opening.

Tommy Robson surged down the left and delivered an inviting cross into the box and the Lithuanian striker rose high and powered a header beyond Parry.

Alloa always looked threatening in the final third and they would have been level but for a glaring miss from Dick.

Flannigan's free kick was knocked back across goal by Kevin Cawley and somehow Dick fired into the side netting from inside the six-yard box, albeit the angle was slightly against him.

Goodwin's men were to find out just how costly that miss would be only 60 seconds later as Paton doubled the Bairns' advantage, making a late run into the box to meet Petravicius cross from the right and the former St Johnstone man steered the ball past Parry.

At 2-0 the Bairns were in a commanding position even if on the balance play it slightly flattered them.

They would have expected to push on and secure victory but instead the Wasps fought back. Kidd hit a post for Falkirk from another high inviting delivery.

However, it was Alloa who halved the deficit when a ball over the top was left by both the defence and goalkeeper, Fasan hesitated and retreated to his goalline, that allowed Jake Hastie to run onto the ball and square for Trouten who couldn't miss.

Alloa continued to search for an equaliser in the second half.

Zanatta came within the width of the post of levelling before Fasan scrambled it out for a corner.

From the resultant set piece there was pinball in the box then a moment of inspiration as, with his back to goal, Trouten backheeled the ball into the net on 83 minutes to gain a deserved point for the visitors.