Bo’ness schoolgirl, aged 10, selected for coveted F1 Academy backing with new UAE-based initiative.

Khloe McGill’s continued karting success has been recognised with coveted F1 Academy backing seeing the Bo’ness schoolgirl become one of just two worldwide in her age group to be chosen for a new initiative.

The Grange Primary School pupil, aged 10, has jetted off to Abu Dhabi to compete in the first of two UAE-based national karting championships that act as a feeder event to the main Championships of The Future Academy (COFTA) international championships. McGill - who recently seventh in the British championships - has been chosen alongside Indian driver Atiqa Mir as the two Minis (ages 8-11) to receive funding support and branded racing gear.

Launched two years ago, the F1 Academy is an all-female series which was formed to help prepare and develop female drivers to make the step up to higher levels of motorsport. Managed by former Scottish professional Susie Wolff, the COFTA initiative has helped increase female participation by 30 per cent through the academy’s input.

And Khloe is seen as one of the world’s female rising stars, and the F1 hopeful will now receive support from the likes of Wolff and other big names - including her icon Lewis Hamilton who is a strong supporter of the academy and its goal of challenging the lack of F1 diversity.

F1 future beckons for Bo’ness-based Khloe

“Over the past couple of years, all of the F1 teams have become involved with the programme and have scholarship drivers,” proud dad Steven McGill told the Falkirk Herald. Khloe’s been racing since she was six and I think she’s actually the youngest person ever to be selected for the F1 Academy. It’s been a whirlwind journey so far.

“She couldn’t compete legally until she was six and honestly since then she has just continued to grow. You could tell straight away that she had talent and something a little bit different. Everything Khloe does now is the top-level, she was just at the British champs, which is the best of the best. People from all over the world are taking part in the events she is taking on. Khloe has had some challenges too that were out of her control - she is now with Sam Pollitt Racing and everything is coming together. She's been flying.”

Steven, who owns Central Scotland Car Sales in Newhouse Business Park, Grangemouth, added: “If you aren’t involved in racing it is probably hard to explain just how close Khloe is to the top. The closeness to the F1 paddock and the big names, David Coulthard comes in his helicopter, Martin Brundle kicking around. And she is around all of these people, getting to know them and racing in the same sort of events, sharing the same spaces. The commentators and media love her because for someone so young she is so eloquently spoken - I don’t know where she gets it from but it certainly isn’t me!

Bo'ness karting star Khloe McGill recently met with F1 Academy managing director and fellow Scot Susie Wolff in Edinburgh | (Photo: Khloe McGill Karting)

“We’ve flown out and Khloe will now race under the umbrella of the F1 Academy. She is a selected driver. She’s wearing their colours and she is getting support with things like media packs and tuition. People like Susie and her colleague Katie Denver will support her; go through debriefs, tutor and mentor her where needed.”

Speaking about the expansion of COFTA support, Wolff - who recently met Khloe in Edinburgh - highlighted: “It’s incredible to see how quickly the level of female talent in this championship has risen. With everyone on the same specification equipment and a capped budget, it gives us a real sense of who stands out on merit alone. Our supported drivers aren’t just competing - they’re winning races and showing they have potential talent to rise into F1 ACADEMY and beyond. We’re now extending our support to up to twenty-seven drivers across the international and new UAE and British series - reinforcing our commitment to growing the talent pool.”

F1: The Academy premiered on Netflix this year and followed the 2024 season, showcasing over seven episodes fifteen young women breaking barriers in one of the most demanding sports in the world, in an effort to bring a female driver back to the F1 grid.