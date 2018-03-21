Entries open for Grangemouth’s Round The Houses race

The 2k fun run makes its return to the Round the Houses and Jim Dingwall Memorial race next year.

Entries are now open for the 52nd running of the event around Grangemouth, which ends with the finish line on the track at Grangemouth Stadium.

It will be held on Sunday, April 8, with the last applications accepted on the Wednesday before.

Many of the top athletes in Scotland will be competing. This year the 2k Fun Run is back, starting at 10am with entries on the day.

The races are jointly organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Falkirk Community Trust and will be started by Provost Billy Buchanan.

The course will be the same as last year, starting and finishing on the recently Commonwealth Games track once graced by Usain Bolt.

Life Fit Wellness will be kept busy by providing a pre and post race massage to the competitors with main sponsors Behind The Wall, Natural Power, ASDA, McDonalds and Lucozade.

For full info visit www.falkirkvics.com or enter at www.entrycentral.com/RoundTheHouses.