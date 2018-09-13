Dunblane tennis tournament a success for Falkirk kids

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club junior members were kept busy last month as a rainy Saturday morning in Dunblane did nothing to deter the enthusiasm of eight Falkirk Juniors in the 11-13 age group who were selected to represent the club in The Jamie Murray Doubles event.

The event was hosted by Dunblane Tennis Club and run by Judy Murray and Kris Soutar.

Falkirk had two teams of four competing against eleven other clubs in central Scotland.

With support and encouragement from team captains Chris Bell and Kathleen Finlay and under the watchful eye of team coach Tim Goldie, both teams played some fine tennis and thoroughly enjoyed the event.

Dunblane is the birthplace of Andy and Jamie Murray, with Judy Murray (above left), the pair’s mother, very active in regards to youth tennis, and sport in general, all over the country.

Back in Falkirk, the younger club members in the five to eight-year-old group competed in The Red Ball mini Club Championships on Falkirk’s newly resurfaced courts.

With many hard fought singles and doubles matches played over the afternoon the eventual winner was Ryan Keegan and the runner-up was Murray Herriot.

The winners of the doubles were Ryan Keegan and Jude Thomson.

Club Championship finals day for the older children and adults will be on Sunday, September 16.