Denny teenager wins bronze at Caneoing Championships

Denny teenager Sophie Ogilvie (18) won a bronze medal at the World Canoe Slalom under 23 Championships in Ivrea, Italy, in July in the Women’s Kayak Team event.



Sophie was selected for the under 23 Great British Canoeing Team in K1 and C1 earlier this year and has also been selected to race four World Cup races at senior level in Europe this summer.

The 18-year-old started paddling in the pool at Denny High School with local club CR Cats at the age of nine, under the coaching influence of Grassroots Development Coach Johnny Brown who was also a maths teacher at the school at the time.

Now training as a full-time athlete in London within the Great British Canoeing Programme, Sophie’s next race will be at the European under 23 Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, in a few weeks’ time.

Anyone wishing to take up canoeing should look up the Facebook page of CR Cats to see the summer programme.