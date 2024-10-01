Denny Students Championships and Grading Success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students of the LCD Taekwon-do Denny recently took part in a team competition and belt tests.

Students of LCD Taekwon-do based in Stirling and Denny recently took part in the LCD Team Championships, a unique event to Taekwond-do. The students took part in team patterns, sparring, board breaking and special technique with each team being tested for all these skills. The Denny students managed an impressive medal haul whilst enjoying every minute of the experience.

Andrew Waddell and Erin Cantwell who also train at the club, recently sat their 1st Degree Level 3 blackbelt grading which means that they are now eligible to grade to 2nd Degree next year. Attaining 1st Degree blackbelt is a fantastic achievement but to then carry on and progress up the grades is extrememly admirable.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Instructors Master L McKenna 7th Degree and Mr David Rankin 5th Degree are extremely proud of their students.