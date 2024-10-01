Denny Students Championships and Grading Success
Students of LCD Taekwon-do based in Stirling and Denny recently took part in the LCD Team Championships, a unique event to Taekwond-do. The students took part in team patterns, sparring, board breaking and special technique with each team being tested for all these skills. The Denny students managed an impressive medal haul whilst enjoying every minute of the experience.
Andrew Waddell and Erin Cantwell who also train at the club, recently sat their 1st Degree Level 3 blackbelt grading which means that they are now eligible to grade to 2nd Degree next year. Attaining 1st Degree blackbelt is a fantastic achievement but to then carry on and progress up the grades is extrememly admirable.
The Instructors Master L McKenna 7th Degree and Mr David Rankin 5th Degree are extremely proud of their students.
