Winning weekend for LocHire Stenhousemuir as firsts defeat Glasgow High/Kelvinside

LocHire Stenhousemuir followed up last week’s victory over Uddingston with an excellent win over Glasgow High/Kelvinside at Old Anniesland on Saturday.

It was a strong performance from the Tryst side – who were missing Husnain Atif, who finished off Uddingston last week, and Adil Raza and Amir Shahzad, who were both still out injured.

GHK batted first, never really looked threatening and were all out for 157 in 45.3 overs. After a nervy start, LocHire Stenhousemuir were never in trouble and reached 158 for four to win with overs to spare.

The first wicket fell at 22 when Zahid Mirza was caught by Peter Hamilton off Nick Lister for 14. Ali Majeed looked dangerous with a quick 24 but he was run out with the score on 42.

John Vaughan Davies removed Aziz Numan to make it 47 for three but there followed the best stand of the innings when Zeeshan Iqbal and Vibhor Yadav took the score to 88 for four.

Dennico Hollis removed Yadavv and Callum Grant accounted for Iqbal and thereafter wickets fell regularly and GHK were all out for 157.

Callum Grant took three wickets and Dennico Hollis and Peter Hamilton two each. John Vaughan-Davies and Nick Lister each took a wicket in addition to the run out.

Stenhousemuir then started badly with Peter Hamilton, John Vaughan-Davies and Dennico Hollis all out with only 28 on the board.

However, Danie Rossouw and Zander Smith settled things down and added 80 for the third wicket; Smith was out for 35 caught off Mahboob Ahmed.

Asad Izaz joined Rossouw and they comfortably saw the side home with six overs to spare; Rossouw was 64 not out and Izaz 29 not out.

Sunday’s second round Scottish Cup tie with Heriot’s was rained off and will now be played on Sunday, June 23.

Stenhousemuir second XI had a good win over Milngavie 2s at the Tryst. Milngavie made 126 all out. Riaan Van Der Spuy took three wickets, Bobby Angus and Jahcari Greenwood two each and Olly Townsend and his father, Brian, one each.

The seconds made 127 for four. Kieran Simpson made 39 not out, Peter Quinn 26 not out and Brian Townsend 16.