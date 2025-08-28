West Indies great Joel Garner stars as Stenhousemuir Cricket Club launch 150th anniversary celebrations

A smiling Joel Garner at Stenhousemuir Cricket Club (Pics Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir Cricket Club began their 150th anniversary celebrations on Monday by hosting an evening with one of the sport’s true greats, West Indies legend Joel Garner.

In weather more akin to Barbados than Scotland, 6ft 8in ex-fast bowler Garner, 72, part of the Windies teams that won the 1979 Cricket World Cup and finished runners-up in 1983, firstly watched younger Stenny players training and gave little hints and tips which were gratefully received.

Garner, nicknamed Big Bird, then graciously stood for long periods for photographs, before he gave his opinions on West Indian cricket, at an event run jointly between Stenhousemuir Cricket Club, Stelar Travel and Barbados Tourism. He regaled the audience with a few yarns and answered questions on his illustrious career.

Guests included Cricket Scotland president Omar Henry , the first mixed race cricketer to play for South Africa post apartheid in 1992. Prior to that he had played for Scotland from 1989 to 1992.

Also there were SCC president Tom Dickson; Shane Thomas, BTMI representative in Scotland and John Barr, owner of Stelar Travel.

The mid-evening interval had a Caribbean themed buffet prepared and served by Brina’s Jamaican Kitchen from Wooer Street, Falkirk. The food was well received, plentiful and very tasty and thanks go to Brina and her staff for their efforts. Rum punch was also served.

Thanks also go to helpers Piper, Keera and Noah from The Cottage who worked their socks off to keep the event running smoothly.

After presenting Garner with a bottle of Bowmore 12-year-old whisky to remember the evening, he stayed to chat and sign autographs. A true gentleman and giant of the game in reputation and stature.

Joel Garner, nicknamed Big Bird, was a key member of the dominant West Indies teams of the late 1970s and 1980s

For Stenhousemuir Cricket Club men’s 1st XI last weekend, Clydesdale travelled to the Tryst in Western Premiership 1.

Stenhousemuir fielded first and were soon under the hammer with an opening stand of 73. Nicky Rogers got the wicket of Awan for 23 and there was a brief respite as Ali Khan was dismissed for 9. A brilliant stand of 92 between Barbour and Young lasted until Barbour fell two short of his century, LBW to Zander Smith.

The score was 198 and the bowling attack looked bruised. Young was out on 77 to Zander Smith. The innings ended with Clydesdale on 285 which on this pitch was gettable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stenhousemuir innings started badly as pro Yaseen Valli was bowled in the fourth over. Wickets fell regularly to a good bowling performance with only two players getting double figures, 41 from Zander Smith and 13 from Asad Izaz. Stenhousemuir were 87 all out, losing by a massive 198 runs.