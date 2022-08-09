Stenhousmuir Cricket Club return to the top after victory

The Tryst outfit were missing a few regulars with John Vaughan-Davies and PK Pennanameni injured plus Dennico Hollis away with Bermuda on international duty.

However, they bowled out GHK for 115 and scored 116 for 6.

The Anniesland side won the toss and decided to bat and began very well.

21-05-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSMUIR. Stenhousemuir Cricket Club. Stenhousemuir v Drumpellier. Pictured: Danie Rossouw, blue hat.

The quicker bowlers made little impression with Nick Lister, Husnain Atif and Nicky Rodgers all failing to make a breakthrough.

As ever this season, the spinners did the damage.

59 for no wicket became 62 for three as Callum Grant removed the openers Mirza and Shakeel and Rafiq was run out.

GHK then rallied again with Isas and Iqbal taking the score up to 102 before Iqbal was bowled by Emile Streicher for 21.

The remaining 6 wickets fell for 13 runs as Nikhil Kadyan turned in figures of 4 for 8.

Tippu Sultan took 2 for 5 and Callum Grant 2 for 7.

Stenhousemuir scored quickly knocking off the winning runs in only 23.5 overs but contrived to lose a few wickets along the way.

They were 25 for 3 with Emile Streicher, Nikhil Kadyan and Brian Townsend all back in the pavilion.

Nicky Rodgers and Danie Rossouw steadied the innings adding 43 for the fourth wicket. Rodgers went for 8 and Rossouw for 39 to make it 75 for 5.

Callum Grant and Tippu Sultan came together and took the side to within 4 runs of victory when Sultan was run out much to his annoyance for a well made 19.

Nick Lister came in to help Grant see the side home. Grant was 12 not out and Lister 1 not out.

Now with only three games to go, LocHire Stenhousemuir can win the title with three victories.

Meanwhile, the second XI played out a losing draw against Third Renfrew at the Tryst. Renfrew made 217 for 9.

Chris Dyer took 4 wickets, Andrew Quinn 3 and Campbell McKay and Peter Quinn 1 each. Stenhousemuir replied with 140 for 6 thus gaining the draw.