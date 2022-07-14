Stenhousemuir Cricket Club: Table-toppers reach new heights in big win

The 2022 Western First Divison table-toppers piled up 353 for 5 in 50 overs to bowl out the Ayrshire outfit for 99.

Professional play Danie Rossouw, in scoring 145, made his highest score for the club on the day alongside Callum Grant, who also notched his own highest score in a league game with 59.

It really was a day of records being broken with John Vaughan–Davies breaking his record at 45 and PK Pennanameni breaking his with 31 not out.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Photo: Stenhousemuir Cricket Club)

In addition, there were two separate century partnerships on a special day for the club, 123 for the fifth wicket between Rossouw and Grant and 106 unbroken for the sixth wicket between Rossouw and PK Pennanameni.

From the start the Tryst side found scoring runs no problem as they showed why they are top of the pile.

Emile Streicher and Vaughan–Davies put on 40 for the first wicket before Streicher was out for 22.

Dennico Hollis, who recently returned to the club after spending a month away playing for his native Bermuda, went cheaply but Vaughan Davies and Rossouw

took the total to 124 when Vaughan-Davies was out for 45.

Nikhil Kadyan went without addition but Rossouw and Grant added 123 for the fifth wicket of which Grant made 59.

Pennanameni then joined Rossouw and put on 106 off 60 balls to take the final total to 353 for 5 with Rossouw 145 not out and Pennanameni 31 not out.

Once Nick Lister had Irvine’s Deez caught by Rossouw for with 19 on the board, wickets fell at regular intervals and the visitors were all out for 99.

Vaughan-Davies and Grant each took three wickets, Pennanameni two with Nick Lister and Streicher grabbing one each.

LocHire Stenhousemuir took 25 points and Irvine 2 from the match.

Next Saturday, the first XI are away to Coatbridge side Drumpellier while the second string are also back in action after a week off.