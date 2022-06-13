Stenhousemuir Cricket Club record hard earned victory in tough conditions

With frequent showers making the ball wet, it wasn’t an easy outing due to the rain interruptions, the hosts w ere set to score 149 off 45 overs by the DLS system.

They achieved this in 41.5 overs but not without a few scares along the way.

Hillhead won the toss and elected to bat. They made a steady start but on 29, Husnain Atif had Brian Ward caught by Emile Streicher for 22.

Nick Lister bowled Holland for 9 to make it 44 for 2 but the third wicket did not fall until the score reached 101 when Nicky Rodgers had opener Lindley-Dawe caught by Husnain Atif for 37.

As has happened so often this season, the rest of the batting fell away in the face of accurate bowling by the Stenhousemuir slower bowlers.

The away lost seven wickets for 44 runs. PK Pennanemeni took 3 wickets and Emile Streicher and John Vaughan-Davies took 2 each as Hillhead were all out for 155.

Now Stenhousemuir were faced with the task of scoring 149 to win off 45 overs. On paper, it looked easy but conditions were difficult and John Vaughan-Davies, Peter Hamilton and Danie Rossouw were out with only 31 on the board.

At this point, Emile Streicher was joined by Brian Townsend. He has played most of his cricket representing the second string side, supporting his son, Ollie and the rest of a young second XI.

However, he is a vastly experienced cricketer and it showed here. He struggled to start with but soon settled and with Emile Streicher gradually ticked off the runs.

In an unbeaten partnership of 118 for the fourth wicket they saw the side home with 3 and a bit overs to spare.

Ollie Townsend made his first XI league debut in this match and although he was not required to bat or bowl, he performed well on the field.

This was the only game played last weekend by LocHire Stenhousemuir with the second XI out of action, as well as the Sunday side not playing.