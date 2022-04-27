Stenhousemuir Cricket Club prepare for league return

New squad members got an opportunity to impress ahead of the season starting next week, with ex-club president Duncan Walker saying the squad looks in great shape ahead of the league start.

He said: “Danie Roussow, the new professional and Emile Streicher, an overseas amateur having arrived from South Africa, will add to a squad that includes most of last year’s side.

"Stenhousemuir look in good shape for the new season.”

Mehran Bashir bowls for the 2nd XI as they prepare for their league opener next weekend against Stirling County (Pictures: Dave Johnston)

Glasgow southside outfit Langside, formerly known as Weir’s, batted first and scored 149 all out. Callum Grant and P. K. Pennanemeni each took two wickets, and Nicky Rodgers and Emile Streicher each took a wicket.

Nikhil Kadyan came on late in the innings and mopped up the tail, taking four wickets.

Stenhousemuir then overtook Langside’s total without much difficulty.

Nikhil Kadyan with 64 not out and Danie Roussow with 47 not out added 138 in an unbroken stand for the third wicket to see the side home.

Nathan Moses makes a safe catch

Next Saturday sees the start of the league season with Stenhousemuir at home to Poloc, while the 2nd XI travel to Stirling County.

The 2nd’s played first match over the weekend, beating East Kilbride with ease.

The win by 180 runs was the side’s first game and Walker said it was a strong display.

“It was a great effort from the team with bat and ball,” he said.

Mehran Bashir bowls for Stenhousemuir

"A big well done to Callum Grant for scoring 126 before retiring and a shout out to Cameron Rae and Dylan Hill, who made their senior debuts.”

The club also hosted an event to celebrate outgoing president Pete Moses’ time at the helm.