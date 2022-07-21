Stenhousemuir Cricket Club: Narrow win in Coatbridge keeps the Tryst side top

The match in Langloan was a different type of game from some of the recent high-scoring encounters in the league, with the hosts a tough nut to crack.

Stenhousmuir made 187 for 9 in 50 overs, much lower than in recent weeks, but did well to restrict Drumpellier to 176 for 6.

The Tryst side lost openers Emile Streicher and John Vaughan-Davies with only 14 scored but Dennico Hollis and Danie Rossouw took the score up to 89 when Rossouw was caught at mid on for 39.

Batsman Danie Rossouw in action against Drumpellier earlier this campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Hollis batted for over two hours before being caught at backward point when one short of his half-century.

That was 129 for 5 in the 39th over but some very useful runs from the lower order saw the total up to 187 for 9 in 50 overs.

Callum Grant then made 16 and there was a quick-fire 14 from Tippu Sultan.

The score meant it would be a challenging total on the Langloan wicket and so it proved.

Drumpellier slumped to 30 for 3 with Nick Lister taking two wickets and Bobby Angus one. However, a stand of 136 between Jayathilake and Keltie was starting to make things look difficult for Stenhousemuir.

Standing in as captain as Nicky Rodgers was unavailable, Rossouw handled his bowlers well and scoring was never easy.

When Pennanameni had Jayathilake leg-before-wicket for 69 it left Drumpellier to score 52 off 39 balls to win.

Grant took the wickets of Keltie, who had made 43, followed by Leslie, who had made 24, and that was just about that. The home side ended upon 176 for 6, leaving Stenhousemuir winners by 11 runs.

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir’s second string beat Anniesland at the Tryst. They made 190 for 6 with Nikhil Kadyan making 74 and Peter Moses 70 not out.

Anniesland made 172 all out. Nikhil Kadyan took 2 wickets, Chris Dyer took three and Ryan Rainsforth, Peter Quinn and Scott Bain one each. Old favourite Tommy Dickson made a return to the field on the day.