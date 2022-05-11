Stenhousemuir Cricket Club make it two wins from two

Their first XI completed a comprehensive victory in North Ayrshire, winning by 183 runs.

Batting first, they compiled 242 for 9, with the highlight being recent signing Danie Rossouw, their professional, scoring 137 off 128 balls, ably supported by John Vaughan-Davies, who scored 35.

In reply, Irvine were bowled out for only 59, with Praveen Pinnanemini taking four wickets in tandem with his spin partner Callum Grant taking three.

Stenhousemuir's Danie Rossouw (Picture: Steven McLaren)

He took the vital wicket of Irvine’s danger man Leander Lubbe thanks to a fine catch by Nick Lister at slip.

The second XI had a corresponding friendly fixture against Irvine’s second XI on Saturday.

The home side batted first, scoring 136 with wickets shared around the bowlers, the standout being Mehran Bashir getting three wickets.

In reply, the Tryst made 119, with captain Scott Bain top-scoring with 36, which meant Stenhousemuir lost out by 17 runs.

Early season fixtures for the first XI include the 2022 Scottish Cup draw, which has given LocHire Stenhousemuir a home tie in the first round.

M8 Driving Ferguslie will be tough opposition for the Tryst outfit, with the Renfrewshire side in the top tier.