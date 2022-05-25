Stenhousemuir Cricket Club make it four league wins from four

After they bowled out Renfrew for 60 on the day last weekend, the side went into the match with confidence sitting in second place in the table, behind Greenock.

Their 100% start to the second tier was continued with an 84-run victory over the Coatbridge side.

Skipper Nicky Rodgers won the toss and elected to bat, which proved to be a wise decision with the hosts scoring 210 for six on a wicket which was still green from recent rains.

LocHire Stenhousemuir made it four wins out of four in the league after defeating Drumpellier (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

They lost Nihil Kadyan and Adam Hunter with the score on 21. Opener John Vaughan-Davies and professional player Danie Rossouw added 68 for the third wicket before Vaughan-Davies was run out for 38.

Emile Streicher went for three and Nicky Rodgers for 12 to leave the game in the balance at 116 for five.

At this point, Callum Grant came to the wicket and he and Rossouw added 54 for the sixth wicket in what what the start of another strong showing.

Rossouw was stumped by their opponents’ Josh Allison off the bowling of Supeshala Jayathilake for 75, but with support from Robert Charles, Grant saw the side to a very usual total of 210 for 6.

Batter Callum Grant focuses in on the ball

In doing so, Grant made his first ever league 50 for Stenny, scoring 51 not out and taking his career total past 1,000 runs for the club, a great effort for the teenager who is a very promising left arm spin bowler.

It soon became obvious that this total was going to be very difficult for Drumpellier. Rodgers quickly had Gordon Shaw leg-before-wicket with the total on 12.

Chris Keltie and Jayathalike took the total to 51 for Drumpellier before Grant bowled Keltie for 18.

Thereafter wickets fell regularly with once again spin bowling being the home side’s strongest weapon on the day.

Players fist-bump after a successful afternoon's work

PK Pennanimena took four wickets, Callum Grant three and Emile Streicher two as Drumpellier were all out for 126.

Earlier this week, Stenhousemuir lost to Uddingston in the mid-week 20/20 cup. Uddingston made 109 for seven. Callum Grant and Emile Streicher each took two wickets with Nicky Rodgers, Pennanimena and Tippu Sultan taking one each.

Stenhousemuir were eight runs short at 102 for nine. Rossouw made 51 and Grant made 17.

On Saturday, the 1st XI face Greenock away from home as they go for five wins a row against the team also flying after also failing to lose thus far.

Professional player Danie Rossouw in action

The 2nd XI also had a good win over the weekend, defeating Anniesland by five wickets to round off a good weekend.

Anniesland made 146 for nine. Scott Bain took three wickets, Tippu Sultan and Ryan Rainsforth took two each with Campbell McKay and Ollie Townsend taking one each.

Stenhousemuir replied with 147 for 5. On the day, Peter Quinn made 56 not out, Tippu Sultan 22 and Brian Townsend 21 to seal the victory.