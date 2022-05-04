Stenhousemuir Cricket Club kick off campaign with a victory

The visiting side made a steady start, adding 50 before the first wicket fell when PK Pinnanemena had Chaudry caught by Rodgers for 27.

With only one more run added, Grant had Ali for 0. Thereafter wickets fell regularly and Streicher had opener Sohaill stumped by Rossouw for 37.

Poloc were all out for 131 off 48 overs.

Picture Duncan Walker

Stenhousemuir started confidently, with opening pair Kadyan and newcomer John Vaughan Davies looking comfortable on the pitch after joining the club for this campaign.

Kadyan fell to Sohaill for 9. Davies went for 32 and the hosts had certainly lost their way, slipping to 79 for 5.

However, a good stand between Streicher, who made 25 not out, and Callum Grant, who made 27 not out, saw Stenhousemuir eventually find no further dramas to win by five wickets with 19 overs to spare.

The second XI fared less well in their match over the weekend, losing to Stirling County by 52 runs.

Stirling-based opponents Williamfield made 190 for six, with Townsend taking four wickets.

Stenhousmuir were all out for 138. Townsend made 53 not out and Mehran Bashir 32. Husnain Atif made 20.

The club’s development XI had an enjoyable friendly with the Forty Club at the Tryst on Sunday.

Forty Club made 152 all out. Atif and Grant each took four wickets and Rossouw took two.

Stenhousemuir’s development outfit replied with 154 for 9. Grant made 54, Emile Streicher 28 and Lucas Laing 24 not out.

Next up for the 1st XI is a trip to Ayrshire side Irvine this weekend with the development side’s first league fixture a trip to face Poloc.

The 2nd side do not have a fixture scheduled.

Early season fixtures include the 2022 Scottish Cup draw, which has given LocHire Stenhousemuir a home tie in the first round.

M8 Driving Ferguslie will be tough opposition for the Tryst outfit, with the Renfrewshire side in the top tier.