Stenhousemuir Cricket Club beat bottom side GHK to go six unbeaten

The home side piled up a record score of 316 for 5 and dismissed Glasgow High Kelvinside for 70.

Stenhousemuir lost two quick wickets as Emile Streicher and Peter Hamilton were dismissed cheaply with only 24 on the board.

Thereafter, spectators were treated to a classy innings of 141 from Danie Rossouw. He played some beautiful shots, never hitting the ball off the ground, and put on 147 for the third wicket with Dennico Hollis, who will depart soon for Bermuda to represent his national side.

Danie Rossouw in action

He was adjudged to have committed leg-before-wicket for 39 but Nikhil Kadyan joined Rossouw and they added 83 for fourth wicket.

Rossouw was eventually out for 141 trying to hit a full toss from Khizar Ali out of the ground, getting a top edge and skying to deep mid on.

Kadyan went on to hit a rapid74 before eventually holing out. Robert Charles with 15 not out and Callum Grant with 7 not out took the final total to 316 for 5.

The visiting side started well. They put on 47 for the first wicket before Adil Hussain was caught and bowled by PK Pennanemeni for 20.

Zishan Iqbal was run out without addition to the score but the wicket of Asad Izaz leg-before-wicket to Callum Grant for 31 sparked off a complete collapse.

From 63 for 3, they subsided to 70 all out, with Grant taking seven wickets for only six runs.

Stenhousemuir did not fare so well in the midweek 20/20 games beforehand.

On Tuesday, they lost to Drumpellier in the McCulloch Cup and, on Thursday, they lost to Stirling County in the Rowan Trophy.

Coatbridge side Drumpellier made 104 for 2 with Emile Streicher taking a wicket.

Stenhousemuir struggled to 95 for 9 with Brian Townsend making 30. Vitally, Danie Rossouw was run out after making 29 off only 12 deliveries.

Against Stirling, it wasn’t much better as they made 115 for 6. Nikhil Kadyan took three wickets and PK Pennanemeni, Callum Grant and Nicky Rodgers made one each.

Stenhousemuir made 95 for 7. Gary Halcrow made 21 not out and Emile Streicher 19.

The second XI also lost out in their most recent match, away to Bees in Division Four, but not before they put up a fighting performance.

They were missing father and son, Brian and Ollie Townsend and were bowled out for 120.

Tippu Sultan made 33, Peter Moses 20 and Campbell McKay 13. Bees passed this total with seven wickets down.

Tippu Sltan took three wickets and Peter Quinn and Campbell McKay two each.

The Sunday development XI lost to Mearns at the Tryst. In this one, Stenhousemuir made 164 for 5 with Husnain Atif making 50 and Adam Hunter 57.

Mearns made 165 for 5 with Christian McKay and Callum Grant each taking two wickets.