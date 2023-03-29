Rugby: Gregor Dodd injury overshadows another Falkirk league victory

The team have two matches remaining, with a home match against Preston Lodge on Saturday, 8 April followed by a final day trip to third-placed Glasgow Accies the week after – but Dodd is unlikely to be able to play a part.

"Gregor Dodd pulled up with a hamstring injury midway through the first half,” Grieve explained. “It is a real blow for us because he has been one of our best players this season. And he has a grade one tear too, which isn’t ideal.

“I think he has an outside chance of making that final game against Glasgow Accies with the way the fixtures have worked out as we are free this weekend before Preston Lodge next weekend.

Euan Cassells (tackling) in action for Falkirk against Kirkcaldy (Photo: Gordon Honeyman)

“It will all depend on his rehab and how he gets on with that. We do have younger guys who can come into the team and we have had a few boys come into the side and perform well, which is great for us as it shows we have real quality in reserve.”

On the match on Saturday, which saw Falkirk cruise into a healthy 26-0 lead at half time before then going on to grind out a result in the second half, Grieve said: “We were delighted with our five points.

"The first half performance was really good and it was up with our best of the season so far, we were in complete control. We were quick when we had to quick and we when we needed to slow it down a bit and defend, we did that well too.

“In the second half, I was disappointed with how we let them come back into it. We let them score four tries which isn’t great for one half of rugby.

“I was upset with the tries we gave away because the score difference could be crucial. We are sitting on +319 now along with Newton Stewart who are on the exact same as us, while Glasgow Accies are +342 at the moment. It could come down to that.”