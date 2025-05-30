LocHire Stenhousmuir: Western Premiership One clash rained off

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s league match at Langloan against Drumpellier last weekend was called off because of the rain, with no points being awarded, writes Duncan Walker.

It leaves Stenhousemuir unbeaten after three games with Clydesdale the other side remaining unbeaten in the Western Premiership One, also having played three times.

This Saturday, Stenhousemuir’s first XI face GHK at the Tryst hoping to maintain their unbeaten record.

Earlier in the week, they defeated West of Scotland in the midweek McCulloch Cup.

Stenhousemuir’s league match was forced off (Photo: Michael Gillen)

West were bowled out for 98. Usama Bach took three wickets, Zander Smith two and Husnain Atif, Olly Townsend, Callum Grant and Manas Sahare one each in what was a strong showing.

‘Muir knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets. South African professional Yaseen Valli made 48 not out and Manas Sahare 36.

The season of 20/20 midweek matches is now well underway. On Tuesday, Stenhousemuir were due to play Dunfermline Knights in the Forth Valley Trophy.

Tonight they take on Kelburne at the Tryst in the Rowan Cup. Next Wednesday they are away to Drumpellier in the McCulloch Cup.

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir’s second XI suffered a heavy defeat last Saturday at the Tryst. They were bowled out for 80 and Anniesland knocked off the runs without losing a wicket.

On Saturday they are away to GHK Strathclyde.