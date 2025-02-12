LocHire Stenhousemuir secure top South African star ahead of new WDCU Premiership One season

Stenhousemuir are gearing up for the new season (Photo: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir have secured the services of Yaseen Vallee from South Africa as the club’s professional for the upcoming 2025 season.

Talented Vallee played for the Tryst outfit as an amateur in 2019 and had a successful season scoring 737 runs with a top score of 115 not out.

A left-handed bat who can bowl spin and keep wicket, he is likely to replace Dani Roussouw behind the stumps. His compatriot is not available to return this season but Vallee should be a valuable addition to the side.

With the rules having been relaxed for overseas amateur players. Zander Smith is available to return for the 2025 season after his fine performances with bat and ball in the previous two seasons.

He has been a very popular member of the side for the past two seasons and everyone is looking forward to his return.

The WDCU Premiership One campaign is set to get underway on the weekend of Saturday, April 26 until Saturday, September 6.

Kelburne CC and Dumfries CC come into the league after gaining promotion last year as Stenhousemuir look to build on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Meanwhile, the club’s second XI were promoted at the end of last season and will have a more regular and balanced set of fixtures this summer.

Scott Bain has had to step down as captain but will continue to help in an administrative capacity supporting the club in matters concerning the West District.

His successor will be Adam Hunter who is now available on a regular basis.

Stenhousemuir’s junior group coached by Brian Townsend and the women and girls’ section being coached by Divya Manickavelu have been working hard over the winter with sessions at Larbert High School and Dollar Academy.

Both groups are very enthusiastic to make more progress and the club have more details about the juniors and ladies before the start of the season.

Led by president Tom Dickson – and with excellent support from treasurer Lynne Fernie and secretary Neil Fleming – much progress is being made in building a solid future for the club with the social side having really taken off.

In addition, preparations are well in hand to celebrate Stenhousemuir’s 150th anniversary in 2026.

A new history book is going to be available and special matches and events are being organised. It should be a great year.