LocHire Stenhousemuir record another league victory

Stenhousemuir made 158 for 9 off their 50 overs but bowled out Renfrew for 60 on the day.

They lost two quick wickets on what was never an easy wicket but Dennico Hollis and Danie Rossouw gradually turned things round. Hollis was bowled by Sharma for 18 and Rossouw made 42 before appealing for a leg-before wicket to Arshad for 42. The travelling side seemed to be in trouble again at 92 for 7 but a fine innings by Callum Grant held the tail together.

He received good support from Lucas Laing, PK Pennannemeni and skipper Nicky Rodgers, who added 31 for the 9th wicket. Rodgers made 15 and a useful stand with Husnain Atif took the score to 158 for 9.

Stenhousemuir Cricket Club (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Grant ended up on 45 not out and Atif on one not out.

Renfrew never looked like winning after Nicky Rodgers bowled Hussain for one with only five on the board.

Husnain Atif opening the bowling for the first time in a senior league match did well, conceding only 9 runs from his 6 overs. However it was Callum Grant who did the real damage. He returned the remarkable figures of 5 for 4 off 10 overs, including 7 maidens. PK Pennannemeni took two wickets and Emile Streicher and John Vaughan-Davies took one each as Renfrew were all out for 60.

Stenhousemuir found things much more difficult against Premier League outfit Ferguslie on Sunday in the Scottish Cup but were by no means disgraced. They were all out for 138.

Emile Streicher top scored with 45 before being brilliantly run out. Callum Grant made 34 not out and Danie Rossouw 28. Ferguslie made 139 for 4.

Callum Grant took two wickets and PK Pennannemeni and Nick Lister took one each. Lister’s wicket was his 100th for the club.

The 2nd XI had a fine win over Greenock Glenpark at the Tryst. Stenhousemuir made 273 for 6.

Brian Townsend made 63 not out, Tippu Sultan 49, Scott Bain 47 and Nathan Moses 27 on a successful outing for the hosts.

Glenpark made 109 for 5 leaving ’Muir winners by 164 runs. Ryan Rainsfort took 2 wickets with Campbell McKay, Ollie Townsend and Chris Dyer taking one each.