LocHire Stenhousemuir prepare for Western Premiership One cricket campaign
Team captain Nicky Rodgers is looking forward to another strong showing from his team having overseen a fourth-placed finish last campaign.
Professional, South African ace Yaseen Vallee and Overseas Amateur, Zander Smith will be arriving next week in time for games on the weekend of Saturday, April 26 prior to the opening league fixture.
That match sees Stenhousmuir take on Ferguslie at the Tryst on Saturday, May 3.
This Saturday sees the club’s first XI away to Linlithgow while the seconds are at Dollar as pre-season preparations continue to ramp up.
Meanwhile, the women and girls section will be taking part in the Lomond Ladies 6 competition.