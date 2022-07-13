Linlithgow Cricket Club off foot of table with win

Linlithgow are playing in the Championship following their promotion for winning Division 1 last term (pictured)

Linlithgow skipper Grant Raven won the toss and elected to bat first on what was a very dry wicket.

The home side made a steady start to the innings, however wickets were falling at regular intervals.

But Joe Robinson was providing a ray of hope for the home team and he took the attack to the visitors as he made an excellent 67 runs in double quick time.

Robinson’s innings helped drag Linlithgow to a respectable 148 all out in just 35 overs.

In response, Marchmont’s top order was blown away by some fine bowling from Jordan Hamilton who took two wickets for 16 runs and Andrew Wallace who took two wickets for 28 runs.

Craig Black then came into the attack and ripped through the lower middle order, finishing with amazing figures of five wickets for 18 runs from seven overs.

The visitors were ultimately bowled all out for 88 in 26 overs, meaning Linlithgow won by 60 runs and collected the maximum 20 points from the match and in doing so lifted themselves off the foot of the table.

Linlithgow are now up to second bottom place in the division having won three of their 10 league fixtures.

This weekend Linlithgow 1sts travel into Edinburgh to take on Edinburgh Accies at Newfield in a 12 noon start.

Also last weekend, Linlithgow’s 2nd XI travelled into Edinburgh to take on Carlton 4s at the Meadows.

Linlithgow won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Carlton made 150 run for the loss of eight wickets from their 40 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for Linlithgow was captain Gary Kellet who took two wickets for 15 from his eight-over spell.

In response a weak Linlithgow batting line up never really got going and were bundled all out for just over 110 in 27 overs. Top scorer for Linlithgow was Alan Whitton who made 27 runs.