In pictures: Forth Valley Junior Cricket League summer sessions get underway

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 09:30 BST
Youth players from across the district are taking part in Forth Valley Junior Cricket League’s popular events over the summer months.

Westquarter & Redding CC played host to the opening weekend of Forth Valley Junior Cricket League’s under-12 Sunday slam which was played this month with around 40 youngsters making the most of the good weather. The under-10s cricket festivals are also take place alongside the under-14 level league fixtures.

Opening weekend results

U14’s Forth Valley League:

1) Dunfermline v Doune & Dunblane

Dunfermline won by 5 runs

2) Westquarter & Redding v Stirling County

Stirling County won by 16 runs

U12’s Sunday Slam:

1) Westquarter & Linlithgow v Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir won by 6 runs

2) Doune & Dunblane v Stirling County

Doune & Dunblane won by 1 run

U10’s Cricket Festival:

1) Doune & Dunblane v Stenhousemuir/Stirling County

Doune & Dunblane won by 19 runs

2) Stenhousemuir v Doune & Dunblane

Stenhousemuir won by 45 runs

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏 Photo: Michael Gillen

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

2. IMG_2156.jpg

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏 Photo: 🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

3. 🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏 Photo: Michael Gillen

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

4. 🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏

🏏 Forth Valley Cricket League's Sunday slam start off 🏏 Photo: Michael Gillen

