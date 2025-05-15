In pictures: Forth Valley Junior Cricket League summer sessions get underway

Westquarter & Redding CC played host to the opening weekend of Forth Valley Junior Cricket League’s under-12 Sunday slam which was played this month with around 40 youngsters making the most of the good weather. The under-10s cricket festivals are also take place alongside the under-14 level league fixtures.
Opening weekend results
U14’s Forth Valley League:
1) Dunfermline v Doune & Dunblane
Dunfermline won by 5 runs
2) Westquarter & Redding v Stirling County
Stirling County won by 16 runs
U12’s Sunday Slam:
1) Westquarter & Linlithgow v Stenhousemuir
Stenhousemuir won by 6 runs
2) Doune & Dunblane v Stirling County
Doune & Dunblane won by 1 run
U10’s Cricket Festival:
1) Doune & Dunblane v Stenhousemuir/Stirling County
Doune & Dunblane won by 19 runs
2) Stenhousemuir v Doune & Dunblane
Stenhousemuir won by 45 runs