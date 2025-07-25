A former county cricketer for Worcestershire will be visiting Linlithgow Cricket Club next week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Robinson, who now lives and plays in Western Australia’s capital, Perth, is walking the length of the UK this summer to raise £20,000 for Chance to Shine.

The charity works in state schools and under-served communities to deliver best-in-class cricket programmes to young people aged five to 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its aim is for pupils to learn a love of the game and to find a sense of belonging through the sport, developing their wider well-being and life skills to help fulfil their potential.

Former county cricketer for Worcestershire, Olivia Robinson will be making an overnight stop at Linlithgow Cricket Club next Thursday, July 31.

On Wednesday this week, Olivia made it over the border to Scotland on her Lands End to John O’Groats trek.

She’ll be visiting Linlithgow Cricket Club on Thursday, July 31, as one of her overnight stops.

President Ken Thomson is delighted that she’s offered to inspire young female cricketers during her pit-stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Olivia wants to do an evening taster for girls and we’re keen that all members, friends and family get the opportunity to experience what is a unique event for the club.

“Olivia will be at the club on Thursday, July 31, with the training evening kicking off from 7pm. We’ve already had quite a bit of interest in the session – it’s a great opportunity for young girls to learn from an experienced and talented cricketer.”

Olivia is visiting over 70 cricket clubs on her walk from Land’s End to John O'Groats, which celebrates her chosen charity’s 20th anniversary.

She said: “Chance to Shine is an incredible charity that helps to inspire young people through cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through this journey, I hope to raise awareness of the incredible impact sport, especially cricket, can have on mental health and raise vital funds for Chance to Shine’s life-changing work.

“As an artist, I’ll also be leaving small illustrations at each club to create a visual trail of the walk and a lasting reminder of the journey.

“Please support this challenge if you can; your donation will help bring cricket and confidence to young people across the UK.”

Olivia’s path to art began during a dark period in her life when, as a teenager, she struggled with mental health challenges and anorexia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For nearly a decade, she battled the illness which eventually led to her spending over a year in the hospital. She believes art saved her life.

Olivia said: “Every day, I sketched, painted and drew, pouring my emotions into my work. It was my way of calming my mind and expressing what I couldn’t say with words.

“The art I created during those years was deeply emotional and sometimes even dark.

“However, it was an outlet – a safe space where I could process my struggles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to Australia, Olivia continued using the skills she had developed to overcome anorexia and discovered a newfound love for life.

Her artwork shifted as a result, becoming brighter, happier, and full of colour – reflecting her joy for living.

To support Olivia’s charity walk, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/olivias-trek-for-chance-to-shine.