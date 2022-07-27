Damning institutional racism report findings 'no surprise', says Stenhousemuir Cricket Club's president

The body has now been placed in special measures at least until October 2023, and could stand to lose public funding worth £460,000 a year from Sportscotland following the publication - which discovered 448 examples of institutional racism.

Carried out by consultancy firm Plan4Sport, the report also highlighted that Cricket Scotland failed in 29 out of 31 tests used to measure the scale of the problem - and barely met the required standard in the remaining two.

Speaking to the Herald, the chief of the Tryst club said: “To be honest, I am not surprised.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sport Scotland chief executive Stewart Harris spoke at Monday's Cricket Scotland press conference (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

"You hear about these horrible things sometimes third hand and it is often enough that the figures don’t shock me.

"The people who organised the report did a very good job of getting it out to a wide audience and I am glad people have had the chance to speak out about it. Luckily, we haven’t had any instances occur at our club but within the sport it is clear there is a problem.

“When I read the report I was pretty shocked to see how little was in place. We haven’t had to use them before as a volunteer club but that is what you should have a governing body for – to be on top of issues like this.

“You do here from Cricket Scotland and they have been proactive with certain things, but they aren’t the best funded organisation in the world and I do understand it is hard for them to cast an eye over everything – but the scale of what has happened is something you just can’t get away with.”

Stenhousemuir’s local association, the Western District Cricket Union, have also been placed under special measures.