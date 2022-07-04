Cricket: Weakened LocHire Stenhousemuir pick up another important league victory

Saturday’s match in Glasgow saw the second half of the league programme kick off at Shawholm.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat but from the start made no attempt to push the score along.

Bobby Angus took the first two wickets with 27 on the board but it was slow progress for Poloc.

Professional player Danie Rossouw in action for LocHire Stenhousemuir

Nicky Rodgers used six bowlers in all as the Glasgow side made no attempt to move the score along.

In fifty overs they managed to score 84 runs for 9. It seems they were more concerned in preserving wickets than building a challenging total.

Bobby Angus took two wickets, as did Callum Grant and Tippu Sultan with PK Pennanimena, Emile Streicher and Nikhil Kadyan taking one each.

Stenhousemuir lost Tippu Sultan and Dennico Hollis, who returned to the team after representing his native Bermuda in an international tournament last month, with only five runs on the board but Emile Streicher and Danie Rossouw knocked off the runs in 20 overs.

Streicher was 24 not out and Rossouw 53 not out on the day.

Despite number of regulars missing due to summer holidays, Stenhousemuir held on for another impressive victory as they stay well ahead at the top of the second tier.

The first XI’s need for reinforcements had an effect on the second XI, who took on Stirling County Williamfield at the Tryst with a weakened side containing some very young juniors.

Williamfield made 280 for 7 in 40 overs. Peter Quinn took 3 wickets, Scott Bain 2 and Adam Hunter 1.

The youngsters did well in the field with Ethan McLaren effecting a very smart run out to remove opening batter Morton who had scored 50.

The seconds were bowled out for 73 with Haris Iftikhar scoring 19 and Chris Dyer 14 not out.

Next Saturday, Stenhousmuir are at home to Irvine, who currently sit in fourth spot as they look to continue their title push.