Cricket: Stenhousemuir's honorary president Peter Moses handed Over-60s World Cup call

Peter Moses (Photo: Submitted)

The International Men’s Cricket (IMC) competition, which is only in its second iteration after an inaugural tournament on Australia’s Gold Coast in September 2022, will see Forth Valley Royal Hospital consultant surgeon Moses travel to his native city of Chennai on India’s southern coast later this month, with the World Cup kicking off on Monday, February 19.

With no Scottish team involved, Moses will join up with the Rest of the World team, which comprises of seven Scots amongst players from Sweden, Spain, Malta and Kenya and the United Arab Emirates. They sit in Group A alongside New Zealand, Canada, USA, South Africa, Zimbabwe and England.

The World Cup will last into early March with Moses’ team starting off in Round One against Canada on Tuesday, February 20. In Round Two they then face the USA two days later. That week is rounded off on Friday with an exciting clash against England.

The following Monday and Tuesday then sees the Rest of the World take on New Zealand and Zimbabwe. The cross-over match is against South Africa with the semi-final and finals then rounding off the tournament. Pakistan were the first-ever Over-60s World Cup winners back in 2022.

It is expected that all matches will be shown live on YouTube. You can watch via Masters Cricket by clicking this link.