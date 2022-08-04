Cricket: Stenhousemuir's first defeat is a costly one

The defeat meant that the away side took over as league leaders by virtue of having taken more bonus points when defeated by Stenhousemuir earlier in the season.

Stenhousemuir started well with John Vaughan-Davies and Emile Streicher putting on 40 for the first wicket as they looked to extend a fourteen match unbeaten streak in the second tier.

Suddenly however, everything changed with the loss of three wickets for three runs.

LocHire Stenhousemuir's Danie Rossouw in action earlier in the campaign (Stock picture: Michael Gillen)

Vaughan-Davies was caught by Briggs off Nicholson for 17 but it was in Ewan Stewart’s second over that disaster really struck for the Tryst men.

Emile Streicher was bowled for 20 but two balls later, while professional player Danie Rossouw was caught at backward point without scoring.

That was 43 for 3 and the sudden loss of three top batsmen seemed to have a very unsettling effect.

Alan Chandrachud, making a rare but very welcome appearance, batted steadily, scoring 19 before being caught off his glove off a ball which rose off a length.

There was little resistance otherwise and the side were all out for 95.

As ever, the Tryst bowlers fought hard to redeem the situation and when they reduced Greenock to 60 for 6, things looked promising.

But Jonathan Hempsey joined Ryan Walker and they calmly added 39 to win the game for the visitors, who are also having an excellent season.

On the day, Nick Lister, Callum Grant and PK Pennanameni each took 2 wickets.

Despite the loss, Stenhousemuir are still in a strong position to gain promotion in second place and are ready to pounce if Greenock slip up at all going into the final stages of the season.

Meanwhile, the club’s second string had an easy victory over Galloway 2 in Gatehouse of Fleet.