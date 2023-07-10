Cricket: Stenhousemuir return to winning ways in league with victory over bottom club Dumfries

It was a game that was important to win for various reasons. They were playing a side at the bottom of the league and with heavy showers around it was important to get the game played and pick up points.

Fortunately the rain held off and the Tryst side were able to pull off a win by six wickets. Bearing in mind that they had not won a game batting second they were no doubt less than happy that Dumfries chose to bat first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mood changed when Dennico Hollis took three wickets in his first over to leave Dumfries one for three. They gradually recovered but two wickets from Zander Smith and one from Callum Grant reduced them to 56 for six. This became 93 for seven when Smith had Chris Brockwell caught by Adil Raza for 15.

LocHire Stenhousemuir returned to winning ways on Saturday against bottom club Dumfries in top-flight league action (Stock picture by: Alan Murray)

Tippu Sultan and Adil Raza each picked up a wicket to leave Dumfries 127 for nine. The last wicket pair added 25 but with only his fourth ball Husnain Atif had Scott Beveridge caught at the wicket by Danie Rossouw to leave Dumfries 152 all out.

This was certainly more than had looked likely at one point but not a formidable total Stenhousemuir started very well with John Vaughan Davies and Peter Hamilton putting on 85 for the first wicket before Hamilton fell for 30 Zander Smith made a quick 22 before being caught off the bowling of Daniel Armstrong.

There was a bit of a wobble when Danie Rossouw was out for a duck facing only three balls and John Vaughan Davies was out after making a careful 35 this was 117 for four but Asad Aziz with 28 not out and Callum Grant with nine not out safely saw the side home by six wickets with 12 overs to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir’s next three matches are against the top three sides, Ayr and Ferguslie at home and West of Scotland away. They have beaten West and Ferguslie already this season and are relishing the challenge.

The second XI have suffered problems of a very different kind having not played since early June. Blackhill were the third side to concede and while they again pick up maximum points the object is to play.