Cricket: Stenhousemuir produce memorable display to beat reigning champions Ferguslie

An away fixture against the reigning league champions a week after a tough defeat at Ayr provided a stern test of the character of this Stenhousemuir side, but one which they passed with flying colours.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat at Meikleriggs, but lost opener Peter Hamilton early. Zander Smith and Dennico Hollis stabilised the innings with a solid partnership before the latter was dismissed for 23.

Despite Smith battling on at one end, Ferguslie’s spinners took control of the innings and Stenhousemuir found themselves in a tough spot with five wickets falling before the total reached 100.

(Stock photo: Alan Murray)

Smith did find another willing partner in Callum Grant, but after the opener himself was dismissed, Stenhousemuir were bowled out for 158. Grant was the last man out on 33.

Smith made a positive impact with the ball as well, picking up three early wickets and reducing the home side to 26 for three. Nick Lister was then rewarded for an economical spell by claiming another wicket before the total reached 50.

Ferguslie began to rebuild, however, with Uzair Ahmad making a fine 50, before Tippu Sultan dismissed him as the Paisley side reached 100 for five. Sultan took the initiative at this stage, removing three more Ferguslie batsmen to cap an excellent spell of bowling and bring the visitors within touching distance of a huge victory.

Grant removed Rana Hussain for a hard-fought 20, before a run out by Hollis closed the innings on 126 and sealed the win for Stenhousemuir by 32 runs.

Meanwhile, the second XI hosted Anniesland at the Tryst and set the visitors a target of 124 to win, with Brian and Olly Townsend the top scorers for Stenhousemuir. Despite a terrific opening spell from William Sneddon, Anniesland chased down the total to win by six wickets.

This weekend will see the first XI welcome West of Scotland to the Tryst, with the second XI travelling to take on Clydesdale. Midweek T20 fixtures continue in the McCulloch Cup with a clash at home to Drumpellier.

Scoring card

LOC Hire Stenhousemuir 158 a/o (Z. Smith 62; C. Grant 33) 25pts

Ferguslie 126 a/o (T. Sultan 4 for 12; Z. Smith 3 for 35) 5pts

LOC Hire The Tryst 123 a/o (B. Townsend 40; O. Townsend 18) 1pt

