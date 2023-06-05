Cricket: Stenhousemuir impressive Western Premier Division run ended by Prestwick

The hosts, who sit one position below the Tryst outfit in the table, made 250 and bowled Stenhousemuir out for 167 in South Ayrshire.

Things looked fairly promising for the visitors when Prestwick were 55 for four. Zander Smith took two wickets and young Husnain Atif one while Peter Hamilton effected a smart run out. Prestwick gradually built up a score but when Adeel Raza had Tom Fleet lbw it was 103 for five, still looking reasonable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a partnership of 100 for the sixth wicket between Donovan Du Randt and Gurupreet Singh was the turning point of the match. Du Randt was eventually caught by Jahcari Greenwood off Dennico Hollis for 77 and Husnain Atif had Singh caught by Zander Smith for 52 but Prestwick were able to reach 250 all out which looked a good total.

Stenhousemuir cricket club stock image, campaign 2022/23 (Picture: Alan Murray)

Peter Hamilton, with 47, and Zander Smith with 30 put on 78 for the first wicket and with Dennico Hollis and Danie Rossouw going cheaply the innings petered out to a total of 167.

Meanwhile, in the McCulloch Cup West of Scotland were bowled out 109. Nikhil Kadyan took four wickets, Muhammed Khan two and William Sneddon one. Stenhousemuir made 110 for four with Danie Rossouw making 63 not out and Muhammed Khan 23.

However, they lost to East Renfrewshire in the Rowan Cup. Stenhousemuir made 147 for four Asad Izaz made 61 and Dennico Hollis 50. East Renfrewshire knocked of the runs without losing a wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second XI had a good win over Woodfarm in West Championship Three. They made 174 for eight. Nick Lister made 40, Peter Quinn 31 and Ryan Rainsforth 24 not out. Woodfarm made 169 for five with Olly Townsend taking two wickets and Nick Lister one.